Source Photonics readies 800G QSFP-DD800 and OSFP transceivers

Source Photonics confirmed that its 800G QSFP-DD800 and OSFP transceivers are ready for pre-production.

Source Photonics 800G PAM4 OSFP/QSFP-DD800 optical transceivers incorporates the in-house vertically integrated 53G EML laser chips and the state-of-the-art 7nm 800G DSP chip for lowest power consumption. It provides various optical fiber connector choices, a smooth transition from single to dual port 400G optics in the 800G form factor, that requires backward compatibility with the large installment base of fiber plants.

“Multiple 800G transceiver offerings in different form factors with various optical interfaces will be available to support our customers to smoothly upgrade their datacenter optical connection from 400G to 800G,” said Frank Chang, Chief Engineer, and head of the CTO office at Source Photonics. “After successful product demonstration and interoperability tests, these transceivers are ready for pre-production now, and we are accepting volume orders from key customers.”

The product portfolio of 800G transceivers for Switching and Routing applications includes:

800G DR8 OSFP

Supports the reaches of 500m, 2km and 10km

Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications

Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D3.0 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Compliant with OSFP MSA 4.0

Supports MPO-16 & Dual MPO-12 for backward compatible to 2x400GbE DR4 breakout

800G DR8 QSFP-DD800

Supports the reaches of 500m, 2km and 10km

Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications

Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D3.0 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with MPO-16 connector

2x400G-FR4 OSFP

Supports the reaches of 2km, 6km and 10km

Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D3.0 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Compliant with OSFP MSA 4.0

Supports Dual CS & Dual LC for legacy fiber plants

2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD800

Supports the reaches of 2km, 6km and 10km

Compliant with IEEE 802.3cu-2021 and IEEE P802.3ck D3.0

Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with Dual CS connector







