Source Photonics launches PON portfolio

Source Photonics announced commercial release of its full Passive Optical Network (PON) Product Portfolio for OLT and ONUs.

The PON products use the company's in-house vertically integrated optical chips and optics assembly.

The XGSPON OLT E2 and Combo OLT Class D transceiver solutions incorporate the in-house developed EA-DFB Laser monolithically integrated with SOA supporting a link budget for up to 40km reach.

Source Photonics notes that it has successfully developed 10G ONU optical modules and 10G BOB series based on its own 2.5G/10G 1270nm DFB and 10G APD chips.

On OLT side, Source Photonics developed 10GEPON OLT, XGSPON OLT and XG(S)PON Combo OLT optical module based on its internal designed 10G 1577 EML chips and all above products have entered mass production.

