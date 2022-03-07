Source Photonics launches 50G PAM4 SFP56 transceivers

Source Photonics is demonstrating its 50G SFP56 products with industry partners at this week's OFC 2022 in San Diego.

Source Photonics' 50G PAM4 SFP56 product portfolio for 5G fronthaul networks levergages in-house vertically integrated optics and ICs. The modules support interoperability with previous generations of 25G SFP28 and 10G SFP+ optical transceivers. Both modules comply with the corresponding 50GBASE-R specifications as defined in the IEEE standards and offer 50G PAM4 electrical and optical interfaces.

The company notes that when the 5G spectrum bandwidth exceeds 100M, one base station requires 6x 25Gb/s eCPRI interfaces and a total of 12x 25Gb/s SFP28 optical modules. The 50G SFP56 achieves 50% port savings by upgrading the rate of one transceiver to 50Gb/s, creating flexibility for further improvement of wireless forward bandwidth.

To meet the most pressing bandwidth requirements of global customers, Source Photonics is one of the first in the world to introduce 50G LR and FR PAM4 SFP56 optical modules, which support 10km and 2km respectively. The product meets the range of industrial temperature applications with power consumption as low as 1.5W. This series of products use the 25G DFB laser developed in house by Source Photonics to provide customers with low power consumption, short latency, and cost-effective transceiver solutions for 5G fronthaul networks.

Source Photonics has conducted in-depth cooperation with the world's leading 5G equipment manufacturers, and the qualification is progressing smoothly. The 50G LR SFP56 and 50G FR SFP56 are the most urgent general-purpose applications today.

The development of 50G Bidi SFP56, 50G WDM SFP56 and other related products has also been launched, which will provide customers with more diversified, more flexible, and more cost-effective products.

