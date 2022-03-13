SmartAVLink launches USB-C Active Optical Cable

Shenzhen-based SmartAVLink introduced a USB type C Active Optical Cable in a maximum length of 10 meters.

With power delivery of up to 60 watts, the next-gen AOC supports various voltage profiles up to 20 Volts at 3 Amps and is thus able to charge a wide range of devices. W

Key features:

USB 3.2 compliant — supports a SuperSpeed USB data rate of 10 Gbps

Transmits 4K/30 DisplayPort video and embedded audio signals — compatible with DisplayPort Alt mode-capable USB–C host devices, the unidirectional USB C cables transmit DisplayPort video and embedded audio signals from the host to the connected display device.

Supports pass through of EDID and HDCP-encrypted signals.

Ultra-flexible, ultra-thin 0.25" (6.5 mm) diameter cable — a narrow bend radius facilitates easier installation and reduces the possibility of cable damage.

Bidirectional USB power flow — when connected to USB devices that support USB PD (Power Delivery), power flows both ways, enabling both host and peripheral devices to provide power to the far-end device.

Highly resistant to EMI/RFI Interference, the USB C full function (Data + Video + PD) can be used in high-interference environments, such as data centers and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, as the leading manufacturer of AOCs, SmartAVLink is currently preparing to apply for longer Type C full function cable in order to extend the range of super high-performance cable options available to clients.



