Skorpios confirms BroadEx as 400G customer, new pricing paradigm

Skorpios Technologies confirmed that BroadEx Technologies is now a customer of its 400G Engines.

The SKRP4501 is a 400G-FR4 Optical Engine combining the transmit/receive optical functions of Skorpios' Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPIC) with TIA amplification and DSP functionality on a single Multichip Module. Skorpios' unique Tru-SiPh™ platform heterogeneously integrating lasers, modulators, and other components on a polarization insensitive silicon photonics platform.

"With our intrinsically hermetic Tru-SiPh™ platform, and our Engine technology, we are simplifying implementation for our customers," said David Huff, SVP Sales and Marketing for Skorpios. "We continue to make parts that allow our customers to get to market cheaply and quickly." In addition, Skorpios announced that it will be offering volume customers for CWDM4 and FR4 Optical Links pricing for the complete optical function that changes the pricing paradigm. Skorpios will offer its transmit and receive pairs for less than 15 cents/Gb/s in volume. This includes 100G-CWDM4, 200G-FR4, and 400G-FR4. Skorpios' Tru-SiPh platform heterogeneously integrating lasers, modulators, and other components on a polarization insensitive silicon photonics platform.

At OFC22, Skorpios demonstrated its SKRP2035 HPIC, a new highly integrated 800Gb/s Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPICs). The transmitter chip includes all 30 optical elements necessary for 800Gb/s 2xFR4 module designs in a single uncooled silicon device connecting eight PAM4 lanes to two optical fibers.

http://www.skorpiosinc.com