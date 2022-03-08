Skorpios and ColorChip partner on optical modules

Skorpios Technologies and ColorChip announced a strategic relationship to provide optical modules.

Skorpios offers proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process known as Tru-SiPh™. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs.

ColorChip will sell modules under its own brand, and private label modules for sale by Skorpios at various speeds and performance levels. The companies also agreed to cooperate on future products such as Co-packaged Optics and Coherent Modules.

"Skorpios' fully integrated optical functionality greatly simplifies our manufacturing and reduces our costs with known good die," said Yigal Ezra, CEO of ColorChip. "Our long experience building modules with integrated photonic platforms reaches its ultimate with Skorpios' product. We believe that Skorpios' Silicon Photonics technology combined with our multi-million unit annual capacity will help the industry to enable single mode transceiver pricing at 50 cents per gigabit for 200G, 400G and beyond."

