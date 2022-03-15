SiTime samples Elite X Super-TCXO for precise timing at the network edge

SiTime has begun sampling its Elite X Super-TCXO, a precision timing device based on its silicon MEMS technology and designed for edge networks such as data centers, 5G front haul, connected cars and industrial IoT.

The SiT5501 Elite X Super-TCXO includes the following features and benefits:

±10 ppb frequency stability

-40°C to +105°C operating temperature. More applications require 105°C operation.

110 mW typical power consumption

Small package, 7.0 mm x 5.0 mm

±0.5 ppb/°C dF/dT (frequency slope), resistant to thermal shock and airflow

±0.5 ppb daily aging

Any frequency from 1 to 60 MHz with up to 6 decimal places of accuracy

The new device fits into SiTime's portfolio of TCXOs and OCXOs: Elite X (±10-20 ppb stability), Emerald (±5 ppb), and Elite (±50-500 ppb).

"Twenty-two million autonomous vehicles on the road by 2025, the rapid adoption of 5G, and the continued growth of data centers will require a large buildout in outdoor, decentralized edge networks,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “These new edge devices and their precision timing heartbeat must perform reliably in the presence of extreme temperatures, thermal shock, and vibration. Here, our Elite X Super-TCXO shines by delivering 2x better stability and 30x higher reliability than quartz. Consequently, we believe that Elite X will now be the precision timing device of choice in edge equipment.”







