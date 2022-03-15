Selector raises $28 million for its AIOps

Selector, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, announced $28 million in Series A funding for its network-aware AIOps, observability and analytics for multi-cloud environments.

Selector Analytics provides hyper speed-to-value for operations with usable AIOps and zero-touch analytics across any and all data.

The company was founded in 2019 by former Juniper Networks executives, Kannan Kothandaraman and Nitin Kumar.

The funding round was led by Two Bear Capital, SineWave Ventures, and Atlantic Bridge. Comcast Ventures and Azure Capital Partners are also investors in the company. This brings total fundng to $33M.

“At Selector, we have assembled a world-class team looking to transform the AIOps space. By merging networking, AIOps, and observability into a single platform, Selector is approaching the space uniquely. Our mission is to eliminate downtime and empower operations with tools to be more efficient and productive in their jobs,” said Kannan Kothandaraman, Co-Founder and CEO, Selector. “Our customers are having amazing success with the platform and are expanding to new problems they once thought unsolvable.”

“Existing monitoring solutions are single-domain, manual, and complex, making rapid event correlation and analysis tedious, frustrating, and often impossible,” said Nitin Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO of Selector. “Selector abstracts all of that complexity and enables automated remediation using elastic data ingestion, declarative transformations, and data-centric machine learning.”

