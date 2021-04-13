SambaNova expands its exec team

SambaNova Systems, a start-up developing a software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, announces the appointment of Peter Buckingham as Vice President of Software Engineering.

Buckingham has held leadership positions at VMware, Bitfusion, Sun Microsystems, Dell and Waypoint.

“With AI, we are experiencing one of the biggest transitions in computing history since the internet and the transition is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible now. Enterprises are rapidly deploying AI to accelerate their transformation and jump into the future of computing,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova Systems. “I’m excited to welcome Peter to the team. His experience will enable SambaNova to quickly create software to help enterprise leaders unleash AI’s power.”

“I’m honored to join SambaNova’s leadership team. This is an incredible opportunity to create first-to-market software that accelerates AI adoption across the globe,” said Peter Buckingham, VP of Software at SambaNova. “Seventy-two percent of enterprises struggle with AI adoption yet they desperately need to deploy it today. The software we’re creating at SambaNova will help them do that.”

SambaNova is based in Palo Alto, California.

