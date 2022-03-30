Radware debuts Terabit DDoS Mitigation Platform with 400G interfaces

Radware introduced its DefensePro 800, a terabit DDoS mitigation platform for Tier-1 service providers and large enterprises.
“Tier-1 service providers and large enterprises are transforming their networks and computing infrastructures to drive performance, scalability, and new customer experiences. Supporting new technologies, while overcoming the significant rise in DDoS attack intensity, requires an advanced scrubbing platform,” said Amir Peles, vice president of technologies at Radware. “Our new DDoS mitigation platform is a game changer. It combines state-of-the-art protection and performance built to handle ultra-high bandwidth demands and deliver next-generation connectivity for emerging environments.”
https://www.radware.com/products/defensepro/