Radware debuts Terabit DDoS Mitigation Platform with 400G interfaces

Radware introduced its DefensePro 800, a terabit DDoS mitigation platform for Tier-1 service providers and large enterprises.

Using first-to-market 400G interfaces, the DDoS mitigation platform delivers an attack prevention rate up to 1.2 billion packets per second (PPS) and a mitigation capacity up to 800 gigabits per second (Gbps). With its patented, behavioral-based, and automated algorithms, it can overcome sophisticated multi-vector attacks at any scale. This includes automated DDoS protection from burst, DNS, and TLS/SSL attacks, as well as ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets, phantom floods, and other types of cyber-threats.

“Tier-1 service providers and large enterprises are transforming their networks and computing infrastructures to drive performance, scalability, and new customer experiences. Supporting new technologies, while overcoming the significant rise in DDoS attack intensity, requires an advanced scrubbing platform,” said Amir Peles, vice president of technologies at Radware. “Our new DDoS mitigation platform is a game changer. It combines state-of-the-art protection and performance built to handle ultra-high bandwidth demands and deliver next-generation connectivity for emerging environments.”

https://www.radware.com/products/defensepro/



