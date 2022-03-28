Qualcomm launches $100m Snapdragon Metaverse Fund

Qualcomm launched a $100 million Snapdragon Metaverse Fund to support developers focused on Extended Reality (XR) technologies.

The Snapdragon Metaverse Fund will invest in companies building immersive experiences with AR, mixed reality, and VR. It is anticipated that the fund will deploy capital through a combination of venture investments in leading XR companies by Qualcomm Ventures and a grant program by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for developer ecosystem funding in XR experiences such as gaming, health and wellness, media, entertainment, education, and enterprise.





