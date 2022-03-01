Qualcomm intros 5G M.2 Modules for laptops

Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G M.2 Modules for laptops and desktop PCs. The modules were developed in collaboration with Foxconn Industrial Internet and Quectel.

Based off the reference designs announced in May 2021, the modules are powered by the Snapdragon® X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems. These turnkey modules begin with the world’s first 10-gigabit 5G and 3GPP Release 16-compliant modem, delivering high power efficiency, spectrum aggregation, and global 5G with both sub-6 and extended-range mmWave. Sampling is underway.

“Qualcomm Technologies is making an intelligently connected world possible through our leadership in connectivity and high-performance, low-power computing. This announcement of the Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G M.2 Modules is further evidence that we are committed to enabling the ecosystem and proliferating the 5G opportunity beyond smartphones,” said Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re committed to leading the proliferation of 5G beyond smartphones and remaining at the edge of innovation, providing our customers with premium speed, reliability and deployment time.”

“We believe the birth of Snapdragon X62 and X65 5G M.2 Modules comes from one of our best cooperations,” said Kevin Liu, vice president, Foxconn Industrial Internet. “The 5G-driven future will inspire opportunities far beyond our imagination. Through continuous and substantial R&D investment, we are committed to providing the most comprehensive technologies and solutions to our partner to create more opportunities that make up the connected world smarter, and more, completely changing the experience of the future.”



