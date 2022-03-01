Qualcomm integrates 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system

Qualcomm unveiled its 5th generation modem-to-antenna 5G solution featuring 10 Gigabit 5G download performance enhanced with an AI processor.
Key features:
- 5G modem-RF system family capable of supporting every commercial 5G band from 600 MHz to 41 GHz, offering flexibility to OEMs for designing devices capable of supporting global operator requirements
- Global band support and spectrum aggregation capabilities including world’s first 4X downlink carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD, mmWave-sub-6 aggregation
- Standalone mmWave support to allow MNOs and service providers to deploy services such as fixed wireless access and enterprise 5G, without needing sub-6 GHz spectrum
- Unmatched uplink performance and flexibility with uplink carrier aggregation and switched uplink support across TDD and FDD
- True global 5G multi-SIM including Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) and mmWave support
- Upgradeable architecture allowing rapid commercialization of 5G Release 16 features through software updates