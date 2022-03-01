Qualcomm integrates 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system

Qualcomm unveiled its 5th generation modem-to-antenna 5G solution featuring 10 Gigabit 5G download performance enhanced with an AI processor.

The Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System introduces the Qualcomm 5G AI Suite, designed for AI-powered optimizations of sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G links for improved speeds, coverage, latency, mobility, link robustness, and power efficiency.

Key features:

5G modem-RF system family capable of supporting every commercial 5G band from 600 MHz to 41 GHz, offering flexibility to OEMs for designing devices capable of supporting global operator requirements

Global band support and spectrum aggregation capabilities including world’s first 4X downlink carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD, mmWave-sub-6 aggregation

Standalone mmWave support to allow MNOs and service providers to deploy services such as fixed wireless access and enterprise 5G, without needing sub-6 GHz spectrum

Unmatched uplink performance and flexibility with uplink carrier aggregation and switched uplink support across TDD and FDD

True global 5G multi-SIM including Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) and mmWave support

Upgradeable architecture allowing rapid commercialization of 5G Release 16 features through software updates



