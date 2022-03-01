Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Qualcomm integrates 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system

Qualcomm unveiled its 5th generation modem-to-antenna 5G solution featuring 10 Gigabit 5G download performance enhanced with an AI processor.

The Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System introduces the Qualcomm 5G AI Suite, designed for AI-powered optimizations of sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G links for improved speeds, coverage, latency, mobility, link robustness, and power efficiency.

Key features:

  • 5G modem-RF system family capable of supporting every commercial 5G band from 600 MHz to 41 GHz, offering flexibility to OEMs for designing devices capable of supporting global operator requirements
  • Global band support and spectrum aggregation capabilities including world’s first 4X downlink carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD, mmWave-sub-6 aggregation
  • Standalone mmWave support to allow MNOs and service providers to deploy services such as fixed wireless access and enterprise 5G, without needing sub-6 GHz spectrum
  • Unmatched uplink performance and flexibility with uplink carrier aggregation and switched uplink support across TDD and FDD
  • True global 5G multi-SIM including Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) and mmWave support
  • Upgradeable architecture allowing rapid commercialization of 5G Release 16 features through software updates