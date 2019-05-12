PEACE subsea cable lands in Mombasa

The Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) submarine cable has landed this week in Mombasa, Kenya.

The PEACE Cable is the sixth submarine cable to land in Kenya, preceded by the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE 1), SEACOM, The East African Marine System (TEAMS), the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (EASSy) and the Lower Indian Ocean NetWork II (LION II).

PEACE's second phase will see the cable extend to Singapore and Southern Africa, boosting bandwidth and connectivity from its current African landing point in Mombasa, all the way to South Africa, consequently opening new markets to cable partners in East Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Telkom Kenya's CEO, Mr. Mugo KIBATI states:

“The investment in submarine cables is of strategic importance to Telkom, where we view access to the Internet as a fundamental human right. Interest in this kind of delivery infrastructure is growing due to the sharp increase in the demand of Internet services including: cloud computing, streaming, gaming, connected devices, and also taking into account the customer’s demand for seamless service provision with no interruption. We are therefore proud to contribute to Kenya's strategic evolution to become a digital economy, in line with the country’s Big 4 Agenda that relies on ICTs to enhance processes, improve efficiencies, and boost consistency in service delivery to Kenyans."

“This ultra-high capacity Cable will assist Kenya and the region in meeting its current and future broadband capacity requirements, bolster redundancy, minimise transit time of our country's connectivity to Asia and Europe, as well as assist carriers in providing affordable services to Kenyans. This is in line with our long-term goal of effectively addressing the digital transformation being witnessed in Kenya and the region, as we seek to become the technology partner of choice in these markets.”

https://www.telkom.co.ke/telkom-peace-cable-company-land-submarine-cable-kenya



