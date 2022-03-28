PCCW Global doubles capacity on PEACE cable with Infinera

PCCW Global has completed a significant upgrade on the PEACE cable system between Marseille, Cyprus and Abu Talat using Infinera’s ICE technology. PCCW Global now offers network operators the ability to significantly increase capacity per fiber pair on these critical Middle East and Mediterranean fiber routes.

By leveraging Infinera’s ICE technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, PCCW Global is able to reach individual wavelength speeds of 650 Gbps resulting in more capacity, with less hardware, and providing up to 25 terabits per fiber pair.

Mr. Haitham Zahran, Vice President of EMEA Subsea Cable Systems, PCCW Global, said, “The PEACE cable system is the highest-performing open cable system connecting Asia, Europe and Africa. By collaborating with Infinera to upgrade our network segment to increase fiber capacity, we are able to offer customers industry-leading innovation that provides the most reliability and highest capacity fiber pair available.”

Mr. Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Infinera, said, “Infinera’s subsea solutions have historically provided network operators the greatest amount of value from their fiber assets using innovative, industry-leading technology. Infinera’s ICE solution enables PCCW Global to offer network operators open, scalable and flexible services to meet the region’s growing bandwidth demands.”

