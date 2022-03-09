Orange Business Services and Fortinet partner on SASE

Orange Business Services and Fortinet are partnering to deliver a disruptive approach to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) by integrating Fortinet’s Security-driven Networking technologies into the Orange telco cloud infrastructure.

This next chapter in the Orange-Fortinet partnership, which has also yielded Flexible SD-WAN based on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, provides the foundation for cloud-native transformations at scale for improved business agility and resilience. The result is a fully controlled end-to-end globally available SASE solution that bridges the gap between the user and the application. It delivers a secure and managed service from the Orange telco cloud infrastructure, boosted by cybersecurity expertise and capabilities with Orange Cyberdefense.

“Digital acceleration and the shift to support ‘work from anywhere’ is driving the hybrid convergence of networking and security to enable zero trust across all edges. Expanding upon our longstanding relationship with Orange, we’re pleased to further integrate our Security-driven Networking technology into the Orange infrastructure to enable a converged networking and security solution, unmatched in terms of visibility, management capabilities, resilience, and user experience,” explains John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet.

“This innovative partnership is a continuation of our cloud-focused network evolution. By integrating Fortinet Security-driven Networking technologies into the Orange telco cloud infrastructure, we enable our customers to easily adopt a cloud-native environment that is increasingly critical for businesses globally. At Orange Business Services, we facilitate the deployment and take-up of technologies that drive innovation and business growth for our customers in a fast and secure way,” says Anne-Marie Thiollet, EVP, Global Solutions, Orange Business Services.



