Oracle Cloud Infrastructure continues to build

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is expanding with 11 new compute, networking, and storage services and capabilities that enable customers to run their workloads faster and more securely at lower costs.

“OCI continues to break the rules in the cloud, helping customers run their workloads faster, more securely, and more economically,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Customers can build cloud native apps on OCI with support for open, standards-based Kubernetes, while AI and high-performance computing customers can build some of the fastest computing clusters in the cloud.”

Newly announced services:

Container Instances: Enables customers to use containers without directly managing the hosting VM or requiring Kubernetes orchestration. OCI takes care of creating the instance with a secure OS image, networking and storage.

AMD E4.Dense Compute Instances: Enables customer workloads that benefit from attached NVMe drives that provide low-latency storage. This includes database workloads (e.g., relational databases, NoSQL databases), virtualized direct-attached storage, caching, and data warehousing.

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution on AMD: Provides customers with new AMD-based 32, 64 and 128 core options, providing them with industry-leading VM deployment density options per SDDC host, which cater to high CPU or high memory use cases. OCI delivers over 2.5x the memory and CPUs per host than other offerings.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Interconnect: Establishes direct peering connections with select third-party CDN providers to offer no cost outbound bandwidth for OCI Object Storage. Origin-to-CDN costs are a significant portion of overall CDN costs and OCI is dramatically reducing those costs for customers, even for third-party CDNs. OCI currently offers this capability in North America for Cloudflare CDN.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service: Enables customers to deliver digital content to end users from a nearby location in a geographically distributed network. Customers benefit from integrated APIs, console, UCM billing and stronger integrations between OCI Object Storage, Compute and CDN to reduce origin-server-to-CDN egress fees.

Flexible Web Application Firewall (WAF): Enables customers to define a single WAF policy to protect applications from common exploits (e.g., OWASP Top 10) and enforce the policy on load balancer or on the edge.

Web Application Acceleration (WAA): Supports caching and compression of web HTTP responses in load balancer.

Network Visualizer: Allows customers to perform a configuration-based connectivity check and visualize the network path(s) along with information about the virtual network entities in the path. This helps customers identify and fix common virtual network misconfigurations.

vTAP: Enables OCI Network packet capture and inspection out of band to facilitate troubleshooting, security analysis, and data monitoring without impacting performance.

Flexible Block Volumes with Performance-based Auto-tuning: Enables customers to change the performance characteristics of block storage volumes automatically in response to fluctuating demand. This is a unique capability in the cloud market today and helps customers meet peak demands automatically, and helps reduce storage costs when demand is low.

High Availability ZFS: Packages the ZFS file server in a highly available, automated deployment stack that uses OCI Block Volumes for the underlying raw storage.

