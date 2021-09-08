OneWeb suspends all launches from Baikonur.

The Board of OneWeb has voted to suspend all launches from Baikonur. This follows a standoff with the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

OneWeb's next launch had been expected this week from Kazakhstan aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.





OneWeb confirmed the successful deployment of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. The launch marks OneWeb's first in 2022 and 13th overall, bringing its total in-orbit constellation to 428 satellites. It represents 66 percent of OneWeb’s planned 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. OneWeb notes that it has signed new distribution partnership agreements with several companies in the last month – including Hughes Network Systems, Marlink, and Field Solutions Holding. Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO, commented: “Our first launch of the year marks our significant progress in completing a truly global LEO network later in 2022. We continue to see growing demand for OneWeb’s industry-leading services as we look forward to delivering on our ambition to build robust, secure, and global access to broadband services.”

