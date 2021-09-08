OneWeb reaches launch agreement with SpaceX

OneWeb and SpaceX entered into an agreement that will enable OneWeb to resume satellite launches this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated in 2022 and will add to OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation that currently stands at 428 satellites, or 66 percent of the fleet.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said: “We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space. With these launch plans in place, we’re on track to finish building out our full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity around the globe.”

OneWeb also confirmed that it has activated service with its network at the 50th parallel and above, and early partners are initiating service.





