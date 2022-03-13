OFC22 attracted 8,000 participants

OFC, which was held 06-10 March in San Diego, California attracted a 8,000 participants and 430 exhibiting companies.

"Global optical communications leaders united once again to exchange information and demonstrate ground-breaking interoperability including the newly launched OFCnet, catapulting optical technologies and network advancements into the reality of tomorrow," said OFC General Chairs Shinji Matsuo, David Plant and Jun Shan Wey. "Over the past two years, many of the best and brightest companies have been hard at work and were eager to show the world just how far optical advancements have come."

