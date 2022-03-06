Sunday, March 6, 2022

Nokia to demo Coherent Routing at OFC

Nokia will showcase Coherent Routing at the Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) conference being held this week in San Diego, California.

Coherent Routing integrates a range of pluggable Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) coherent router optics, application-optimized optical line systems, and cross-domain IP and optical management coordination and automation in a complete, flexible solution.

The live demo of the operationizable Coherent Routing solution will be on display at the Nokia booth (#4139) in the exhibits hall, showing Nokia 7750 SR-s routers connected by 400Gb/s pluggable coherent optics (400ZR/ZR+) over a Nokia 1830 PSI-L open optical line system and managed by Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP) for service automation.

Vach Kompella, Vice President, IP Networks Division at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s Coherent Routing is a best-in-class solution including routers, pluggable coherent optics, optical line systems and end-to-end management. Building on our proven leadership in IP routing, we’re proud to unveil an operational solution which supports 400GE IP networks today, while providing future-proof extension to 800GE.”

