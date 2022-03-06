Nokia to demo Coherent Routing at OFC

Nokia will showcase Coherent Routing at the Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) conference being held this week in San Diego, California.

Coherent Routing integrates a range of pluggable Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) coherent router optics, application-optimized optical line systems, and cross-domain IP and optical management coordination and automation in a complete, flexible solution.

The live demo of the operationizable Coherent Routing solution will be on display at the Nokia booth (#4139) in the exhibits hall, showing Nokia 7750 SR-s routers connected by 400Gb/s pluggable coherent optics (400ZR/ZR+) over a Nokia 1830 PSI-L open optical line system and managed by Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP) for service automation.

Vach Kompella, Vice President, IP Networks Division at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s Coherent Routing is a best-in-class solution including routers, pluggable coherent optics, optical line systems and end-to-end management. Building on our proven leadership in IP routing, we’re proud to unveil an operational solution which supports 400GE IP networks today, while providing future-proof extension to 800GE.”

