OE Solutions announces 100G digital coherent optical modules

OE Solutions announced new 100G Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) transceiver modules targeted at access network applications. The C-band tunable DWDM modules, which will be available in both QSFP-DD and QSFP28 form factors to match typical slot configurations for high-capacity access network equipment, support both unamplified applications as well as amplified network applications.

The current transition to next generation edge network technology with 5G for wireless networks and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) for multi-system operator networks has created an urgency for introducing coherent transceiver solutions in access networks for connecting hubs with distribution locations across both large metropolitan areas as well as less densely populated suburban and rural areas. DCO transceivers are attractive as they allow longer reach and are more accommodating of fiber characteristics than intensity modulated transceivers, such as those using NRZ and PAM4. Ease of network engineering and deployment are also desired features of DCO modules in access network applications.

“We are excited to announce our first pluggable coherent modules”, said Per Hansen, Vice President Marketing and Sales, and continued “OE Solutions has been a trusted supplier of transceivers to access network application both in the wireless and cable networks segments. We are happy to be able to support our customers worldwide as they embark of leveraging coherent technology for such applications as well”.

Variants of the pluggable 100G DCO transceiver products will be come available from Q3 of this year.

https://www.oesolutions.com