NTT demos orchestration based on ETSI's ZTM spec

NTT DOCOMO, in collaboration with NTT Com, NTT Network Service Systems Laboratories (NS Labs) and NTT Network Innovation Center (NIC), has demonstrated end-to-end orchestration (E2EO) technology based on the Zero Touch Network and Service Management (ZSM) specification of ETSI, the European standardization organization.

E2EO technology automates 5G network slicing to enable multiple networks to operate on common infrastructure. In the recent demonstration, which is being conducted from November 2021 to March 2022, a 5G mobile network built on a testbed incorporating NTT Com, NS Labs and NIC technologies has been automatically sliced with E2EO technology into multiple networks suitable for each application.

Once fully established, interface specifications for transport-network, core-network and data-network control domains will enable the automatic creation and deletion of 5G network slices. This will also enable service quality to be monitored so that processing capacity can be expanded whenever degraded quality is detected in any slice.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2022/0311_00.html