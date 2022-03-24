Nokia to supply optical transport for TIME in Malaysia

Nokia has been selected by TIME dotCom (TIME) to deploy an optical network linking data centers and cable landing stations in Malaysia.

The deployment leverages Nokia’s 1830 PSS platform, PSE-V chipset and 400G multi-haul pluggable optics. The solutions will also offer Nokia next generation iROADM line system capabilities with flexible grid, contentionless, directionless and colorless (CDC-F) optical add-drop and restoration features, which eliminates the need for on-site visits to change wavelength connectivity and simplifies network planning. Built-in Layer 0 GMPLS capability, combined with CDC-F, enables automated traffic restoration and network re-optimization for maximum network uptime and capacity utilization.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/03/24/nokia-selected-by-time-dotcom-to-build-high-resilience-cross-peninsular-optical-network-in-malaysia/