Nokia shows its next-gen packet optical transport network (P-OTN)

Nokia announced a series of upgrades for its next-generation packet optical transport network (P-OTN) solutions needed by CSPs offering wholesale services.

Upgrades to Nokia’s 1830 PSS-x solutions include a doubling of switching capacity up to a market-leading 48 Tbps, new wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) uplinks based on Nokia’s fifth-generation Photonic Service Engines (PSE-V) and expanding the range of wholesale service options with new client interfaces supporting 400GE service transport, and a wide range of hard and soft isolation features for network slicing.

The upgrades enable the 1830 PSS-x portfolio tp interwork seamlessly with the 1830 ONE and 1830 PSD compact solutions to enable end-to-end high-capacity services from the metro/edge through national and global core networks.

1830 PSS-x P-OTN upgrade highlights:

Doubling non-blocking switching capacity, up to 4Tb/s in the PSS-8x, 12Tb/s in the PSS-12x, and up to 48Tb/s in the PSS-24x

Support for new WDM uplinks based on Nokia’s fifth-generation Photonic Service Engines, including 90Gbaud super coherent optics (PSE-Vs) and 400G pluggable digital coherent optics (PSE-Vc)

Expanding the range of wholesale service options with new client interfaces supporting 400GE service transport, and a wide range of hard and soft isolation features for network slicing

James Watt, Head of Optical Networks Division, Nokia, said: “We are excited to offer advanced capacity scaling and extended service offerings to our 250+ 1830 PSS-x customers, while also enabling new service capabilities across the entire CSP wholesale market. Our new upgrades provide comprehensive options for flexible OTN switch fabric capacity scaling, support higher speed line interfaces, provide new wholesale services and enable hard traffic isolation, all critical features for a composable and future-proof network.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/03/03/nokia-launches-next-generation-otn-architecture-for-wholesale-services/