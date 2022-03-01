Nokia adds liquid cooling to AirScale base stations

Nokia has added a Liquid Cooling option to its AirScale base station portfolio.

The company calculates that liquid cooling can significantly reduce the energy required to cool a base station. Cooling system energy consumption can be reduced up to 90 percent and base station CO2 emissions up to 80 percent compared to traditional active air-cooling systems.

Commercial products will be available from Q3 2022. Nokia also announced that AT&T is piloting the solution in a live network trial in Philadelphia, U.S.

Joe Taylor, VP Implementation, Provisioning & Optimization at AT&T, said: “AT&T is committed to tackling climate change, enhancing the efficiency of our network, and reducing our operational carbon footprint. We’re pleased to work with Nokia as we take a more sustainable path and to trial its liquid-cooled base station in our network. We firmly believe that sustainability is one of the biggest factors impacting the world right now and is a key differentiator in business. We’re eager to continue aligning with like-minded, innovative companies like Nokia that are developing ground-breaking solutions to combat climate change.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “There is no green without digital and the commercial availability of Nokia’s liquid cooling technology across our AirScale portfolio highlights our commitment to leading the industry to become more sustainable through digitalization. Our innovative, game-changing solution reduces energy consumption, costs, and carbon emissions and helps mobile operators become more environmentally responsible. 5G networks and technologies will play a critical role in making other industries more sustainable and we must all play our part to minimize our footprint and accelerate the use of green electricity.”