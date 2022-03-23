Motorola Solutions acquires TETRA Ireland

Motorola Solutions has acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited, the provider of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service (NDRS). Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Delivering, managing and operating critical LMR networks is foundational to what we do,” said Greg Brown, Chairman & CEO, Motorola Solutions. “As a trusted technology partner in Ireland for over 40 years, we look forward to continuing to provide the interoperable mission-critical communications that Ireland's emergency and public service agencies rely on every day.”