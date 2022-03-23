Motorola Solutions acquires TETRA Ireland

Motorola Solutions has acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited, the provider of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service (NDRS). Financial terms were not disclosed.

TETRA Ireland delivers mission-critical voice and data land mobile radio (LMR) communications to thousands of first responders and frontline workers from national security and enforcement agencies, health and emergency services, state utilities and volunteer organizations across the country. The network is based on the latest TETRA digital radio technology from Motorola Solutions.

“Delivering, managing and operating critical LMR networks is foundational to what we do,” said Greg Brown, Chairman & CEO, Motorola Solutions. “As a trusted technology partner in Ireland for over 40 years, we look forward to continuing to provide the interoperable mission-critical communications that Ireland's emergency and public service agencies rely on every day.”







