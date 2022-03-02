Molex ramps 400G ZR QSFP-DD coherent optical transceivers

Molex is ramping production of its commercially available 400G ZR QSFP-DD pluggable coherent optical transceivers.

Molex’s 400G ZR is among the first standards-based, pluggable coherent optical modules to be commercially available in volume. In addition, the 400G OpenZR+, which is slated for availability in Q2, extends reach from 120km to about 600km at low power consumption to enable 12.8T in 1RU switch or router chassis.

Molex also completed experimental verification of 400 Gb/s data transmission over DCI ZR distances in a 75 GHz spaced DWDM link with amplification in an Open Line System (OLS). Using the compact, cost-effective Molex 400G ZR QSFP-DD transceiver modules in conjunction with 75 GHz OLS increases bandwidth capacity of optical fibers in a DCI application and can decrease the cost per bit significantly.

Molex is collaborating with Marvell on a 400G QSFP-DD optical module based on the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP) while fully supporting the OpenZR+ Multi-Source Agreement (MSA).







