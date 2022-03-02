Mitsubishi Electric samples 50Gbps DFB laser diode for 5G base stations

Mitsubishi Electric will begin sampling its 50Gbps distributed-feedback (DFB) laser diode for 5G base stations.
Key features
- Frequency-response characteristics are compatible with 4-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM4) for multilevel signal modulation, supporting transmission rates up to 50Gbps. Also, its industry-leading operating temperature range of -40°C to 90°C eliminates the need for any temperature-control unit, helping to reduce power consumption by mobile base stations.
- The new diode’s package is compliant with the TO-56 CAN industry standard and is compatible with the SFP56 compact-transceiver standard adopted for Mitsubishi Electric’s 25Gbps DFB laser diode (model ML764AA58T; production discontinued).
