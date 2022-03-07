Microsoft to build data center in Hyderabad

Microsoft plans to locate its latest datacenter region in Hyderabad, Telangana - its fourth in India.

Microsoft already operates data center across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. The Hyderabad data center will offer the entire Microsoft portfolio across the cloud, data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), productivity tools, and customer relationship management (CRM) with advanced data security, for enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said, “Cloud services are poised to play a critical role in reimagining the future of business and governance and enabling overall inclusion in the country. The new datacenter will augment Microsoft’s cloud capabilities and capacity to support those working across the country. It will also support new entrepreneurial opportunities while meeting critical security and compliance needs. The new datacenter region is a testament to our mission to empower the people and organizations of India to achieve more. We are pleased to be collaborating with the Government of Telangana on this major milestone and we deeply appreciate their support.”

https://news.microsoft.com/en-in/microsoft-india-hyderabad-data-center-region-intent/