Micron samples 176-layer NAND SSD for data centers

Micron Technology is sampling the first vertically-integrated 176-layer NAND data center solid-state drive.
"We're launching the Micron 7450 SSD at the same time PCIe Gen4 is becoming the most widely adopted SSD interface in servers,” said Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Storage Business Unit. “This product delivers the world’s most advanced NAND in a data center SSD well ahead of the industry and, importantly, brings consistent, reliable latencies below 2 milliseconds, critical to enabling quality of service in scale-out data center workloads.”
The 7450 SSD offers e capacity range from 400GB to 15.36TB.