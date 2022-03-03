Micron samples 176-layer NAND SSD for data centers

Micron Technology is sampling the first vertically-integrated 176-layer NAND data center solid-state drive.

The Micron 7450 SSD with NVMe achieves latency at or below 2 ms for 99.9999% QoS in common, mixed, random workloads— driving up performance in databases such as Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, RocksDB, Cassandra and Aerospike, among others. Compared to SATA SSDs, latency is reduced by nearly 50%, and read bandwidth is improved by up to 12 times.

"We're launching the Micron 7450 SSD at the same time PCIe Gen4 is becoming the most widely adopted SSD interface in servers,” said Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Storage Business Unit. “This product delivers the world’s most advanced NAND in a data center SSD well ahead of the industry and, importantly, brings consistent, reliable latencies below 2 milliseconds, critical to enabling quality of service in scale-out data center workloads.”

The 7450 SSD offers e capacity range from 400GB to 15.36TB.



