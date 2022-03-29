Meta's next data center will be in Kansas City

Meta plans to build its newest data center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Meta’s data center will be located in Kansas City’s Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus. The site will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy.

The company said it chose Kansas City for its accessible infrastructure and fiber, the deep well of local talent for operations and construction, and collaborative community partners who helped move the project forward quickly. The data center will represent an investment of more than $800 million and will support approximately 100 jobs.

“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer - good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development, Meta. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”

“It’s an exciting day in Kansas City as we celebrate Meta’s investment in our community — yet another example of Kansas City’s growing influence in the technology sector. We look forward to growing this partnership and creating new jobs,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

https://governor.mo.gov/press-releases/archive/governor-parson-announces-meta-selects-kansas-city-new-800-million-data