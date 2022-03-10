Megaport names Jim Brinksma as CTO

Megaport named Jim Brinksma asChief Technology Officer.

Most recently, Brinksma was the Co-founder and CTO of InnovoEdge, which was acquired by Megaport in 2021. Prior to joining Megaport, Jim held technology leadership roles at Ciena BluePlanet and Goldman Sachs. He also served more than seven years in the United States Navy and has a doctorate from University of Maryland.

“We are excited to bring Jim’s deep technological expertise and leadership to Megaport’s global technology and engineering organisations,” said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. “Jim was integral to the development and launch of Megaport ONE, our white-label, multi-tenant SaaS platform that enables service discovery and provisioning through Megaport’s leading Network as a Service platform. We’re looking forward to Jim bringing his considerable knowledge of cloud, applications, and networking and his track record of innovation to Megaport and to our industry.”







