MaxLinear, MACOM and II-VI eye 800G modules

MaxLinear, MACOM and II-VI, demonstrated 100G/lane multi-mode links targeted for 800G optical modules. These links incorporate the MaxLinear Keystone 5nm 800G DSP, MACOM 100G/lane TIAs and VCSEL drivers and II-VI latest 850nm VCSELs and photodetectors.

MaxLinear's Keystone family of 5nm PAM4 DSPs includes 400G and 800G variants with and without integrated laser drivers. This demonstration uses the 800G DSP, in conjunction with the MACOM four-channel VCSEL drivers (MALD-39435) and four-channel TIAs (MATA-39434), along with II-VI VCSELs and photodiodes.

"We are excited to demonstrate the use of our Keystone 800G DSP for multi-mode links," said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of Optical Interconnect at MaxLinear. "The market demand for 100G/lane multi-mode solutions is projected to exceed one million units by 2024, and we're demonstrating the ability to provide solutions now for customers in this market."

"The combined MACOM and MaxLinear IC solutions for 8x100G multi-mode links can provide the ability for customers to achieve 800G QSFP-DD and OSFP optical modules at a total power consumption under 11 Watts," said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director of Product Marketing at MACOM. "This is a significant reduction over single-mode solutions for these power-sensitive data center applications."

"Today, we are demonstrating the high-performance capability of our latest short-reach optical components and how we exceed the challenging performance requirements of next-generation 100G/lane short-reach optical links," said Vipul Bhatt, Vice President of Marketing, Datacom Vertical, at II-VI. "Demonstrating interoperability with products by MaxLinear and MACOM shows our commitment to serve the market at all levels of the value chain."







