MaxLinear and Sumitomo to demo 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD

At this week's OFC, MaxLinear and Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations (SEDI) will showcase the first public demonstration of the FOTON 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD reference platform.

This platform incorporates the MaxLinear Keystone 5nm 400G DSP and SEDI’s latest 100G/lane EMLs (Electro-Absorption Modulated Lasers) and photodetectors (PD). FOTON provides best-in-class performance and power consumption and a proven path to production for optical transceiver manufacturers to follow.

"Market projections show the demand for 400G modules will exceed two million units this year, double in 2023 and continue to increase through 2026," said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of Optical Interconnect at MaxLinear. "The FOTON 400G reference design provides a proven baseline that allows module partners to quickly ramp 400G products and access this major, growing data center market quickly and effectively."

The MaxLinear Keystone family of 5nm PAM4 DSPs includes 400G and 800G variants with and without integrated drivers. The FOTON reference module uses the 400G DSP with integrated drivers to directly drive SEDI’s 100G EMLs, providing outstanding module level transmitter performance by using the large drive swing and transmit equalization capabilities of the Keystone DSP.

The FOTON reference design is immediately available for module designers, along with MaxLinear DSPs and SEDI EMLs and PDs.

