Marvell samples 800G Multimode Electro-Optics Platform

Marvell is now sampling a 800Gbps or 8 x 100Gbps multimode platform for short-reach optical modules and Active Optical Cable (AOC) applications.

The new 800G platform, which includes Marvell's PAM4 DSP with a multimode transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and Driver, enables faster data center speeds scaling to 800Gbps, using conventional cost-effective vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) technology over multimode fiber.

"As a pioneer in PAM4 DSP technology for data centers, Marvell is the first in the industry to offer a cost-effective, plug-and-play platform solution that supports 800G speeds using VCSEL technology and multimode fiber," said Lian Qin, associate vice president, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group, Marvell. "With this industry-first 800G multimode platform solution, we are transforming today's data centers to deliver the required bandwidth to support the data centers of tomorrow."





PAM4 DSPs

The Marvell Spica PAM4 DSP is the industry's first 800Gbps or 8x100Gbps PAM4 DSP to support 800G optical modules in QSFP-DD800 and OSFP form factors. Spica is a field-proven, low-power, high-performance PAM4 DSP, optimized for optical transceiver modules applications, with various package options for all major module form factors. Spica DSPs are optimized for both multimode and single-mode applications.

Multimode Driver

The Marvell IN5614DV is a 56GBaud low power VCSEL linear driver for PAM4 optical modules or Active Optical Cables. The TIA is optimized for routing with a channel pitch aligned to the VCSEL optics driving over multimode fiber.

Multimode TIA

The Marvell IN5669TA is a 56GBaud low power VCSEL TIA for PAM4 optical modules. It features a wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications and excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes.

https://www.marvell.com/company/newsroom/marvell-introduces-industrys-first-800g-multimode-electro-optics-platform-for-cloud-data-centers.html