Marvell posts revenue of $1.343 billion

Marvell Technology reported revenue of $1.343 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter, ended January 29, 2022, exceeding the midpoint of the company's guidance provided on December 2, 2021. The figure was up 11% sequentially and 68% year over year, including the acquisitions of Inphi and Innovium.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $429 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $346 million.

Net revenue for fiscal 2022 was $4.462 billion. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2022 was $(421) million, or $(0.53) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2022 was $1.279 billion, or $1.57 per diluted share.

On a conference call, company executives said growth in demand continues to outstrip increases in supply.

"Marvell delivered record revenue of $1.34 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, growing 11 percent sequentially and 68 percent year over year, exceeding the midpoint of guidance. The Marvell team continued to rack up design wins, securing additional sockets at key customers leveraging our advanced technology platforms," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "Revenue grew in all five of our end markets in the fourth quarter, with strong contributions from cloud, 5G and auto, which together represented 40% of total revenue. In addition, our enterprise networking end market has become another growth pillar, with revenue increasing 64% year over year, driven by our content gains and share increases, as enterprises continue to transform their infrastructure to address the needs of a more flexible, hybrid workforce."







