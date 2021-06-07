Marvell intros 400G/800G PAM4 DSPs for Active Electrical Cables

Marvell introduced its Alaska A PAM4 DSP family for Active Electrical Cables (AECs) designed for data center interconnects by hyperscale customers.

The new Alaska 400G/800G DSPs, fabricated in 6nm process, leverages Marvell’s PAM4 DSP technology to improve signal integrity in copper, short reach AECs to address emerging 100G/lane adoption in cloud data center interconnect architectures.

The new Alaska 400G/800G DSPs add to Marvell’s comprehensive portfolio of high speed transceivers, including line card retimers, gearboxes and MACsec PHYs supporting rates up to 800G, and active optical cable (AOC) interconnect solutions.

Marvell said its Alaska A DSPs for AECs can compensate for >40db of loss, which enables longer reach and thinner cables, both of which are key requirements for high density data center deployments. The Marvell AEC platform includes a complete cable reference design for 400G and 800G AECs and software stack with CMIS5.0 support as well as proven interoperability with leading switch and NIC platforms. Marvell’s Alaska A platform brings Marvell’s PAM4 DSP leadership coupled with the state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and assembly expertise of leading cable manufacturers. This combination delivers best-in-class AECs as well as the scalability and supply assurance to meet the critical requirements of cloud customers.

“100G/lane-enabled products are the next inflection point for data centers, as artificial intelligence, machine learning and other data-intensive workloads grow,” said Achyut Shah, senior vice president and general manager of Marvell’s PHY business unit. “Achieving the reach needed for AI accelerators and server to top-of-rack links and switch-to-switch interconnects requires an active electrical cable (AEC) solution because of the reach limitations and cable thickness challenges of passive direct attach offerings at 100G/lane. We are working with all major cable vendors and cloud operators on end-to-end AEC solutions based on our Alaska A DSPs to enable 100G serial-based next-generation data center deployments.”

Marvell also confirmed that it is working with leading data center cable manufacturers, including Amphenol, Celestica, Luxshare-tech, Molex, TE Connectivity, and Volex.

