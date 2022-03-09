MACOM intros 128GBaud for coherent applications

MACOM announced availability of its 128 GBaud Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIAs) and Modulator Drivers for coherent optical networking applications. The products support long-haul, metropolitan and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) optical module applications.

MACOM’s new dual-channel TIA MATA-012803, quad-channel TIA MATA-012403 and quad-channel driver MAOM-012408 offer high bandwidth, low noise and low power consumption.

These devices enable Integrated Coherent Receivers (ICRs), High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulators (HB-CDMs) and Integrated Coherent Transmit-Receive Optical Sub-Assemblies (ICTROSAs) operating from 800 Gbps up to1.6 Tbps in Telecom and DCI applications.

MACOM said its linear TIAs feature excellent noise performance, greater than 30dB of dynamic range, and more than 80 GHz of bandwidth. The modulator driver can deliver high gain with digitally controllable peaking response and linear output voltage compatible with leading-edge Mach Zehnder (MZ) optical modulators.

