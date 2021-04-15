Lumenisity unveils Hollow Core Double Nested Antiresonant Nodeless Fiber

Lumenisity Limited, a start-up based in Romsey, United Kingdom, announced a new generation of hollowcore fibre with the lowest attenuation of any hollowcore fibre reported to date. The company says its new product surpasses the attenuation of conventional germanium-doped single-mode fibre (SMF) in the O and C bands.

Specifically, Lumenisity’s new Hollow Core Double Nested Antiresonant Nodeless Fiber (DNANF) achieves attenuations of <0.22 dB per km at 1310nm and <0.18 dB per km at 1550nm -- lowest loss ever recorded for any optical fibre in the O band and comparable or better than conventional single mode fibre in the C band.

David Parker, Chairman at Lumenisity said, “We are very excited about this ground-breaking fibre development. We will now look to start shipping DNANF cabled solutions to customers in the second half of this year from our new, state-of-the-art hollowcore fibre manufacturing facility located in Romsey, UK; the first of its kind in the world.”

BT begins testing hollow core fibre BT BT kicked off trials of hollow core fibre at the BT Labs in Adastral Park, Ipswich, in a collaborative project with Lumenisity, a Southampton University spin out company, and Mavenir.BT researchers are conducting the trials at BT’s research and engineering campus, using a 10-kilometre-long hollow core fibre cable provided by Lumenisity. The new fibre has a hollow, air filled centre that runs the entire length of the cable. It will be used to test... READ MORE