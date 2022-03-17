Lightpath expands fiber footprint west of Boston

Lightpath announced a 75-mile expansion of its all-fiber network west of its Boston metro footprint, bringing the total size of the Lightpath network in the Boston metropolitan area to more than 200 route miles.

The Boston West expansion includes over 75 miles of new, high-count fiber along the I-90 corridor between Boston and Marlborough, planned in two phases. Phase 1 of the build (in yellow on map) will be completed later in 2022, while the additional proposed routes (in red on map) are targeted for completion in 2023.



