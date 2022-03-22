Kioxia intros data center SSDs with PCIe 5.0 -- 14% performance boost

Kioxia is the first to introduce a data center SSD with a PCIe 5.0 interface, which doubles the bandwidth over PCIe 4.0 from 16 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) to 32GT/s. The CD8 Series is now available for customer evaluation.
Additional features include:
- Read-intensive 1DWPD (Drive Write Per Day) endurance models targeted for hyperscale and server-centric workloads, in capacities from 960GB to 15.36TB
- Mixed-used 3DWPD endurance targeted models are available, in capacities from 800GB to 12.8TB
- Delivers up to 1.25M random read IOPS and 7.2GB/s sequential read throughput, an improvement of approximately 14% over the previous generation version
- Security options include sanitize instant erase (SIE) and self-encrypted drive (SED)