Kioxia intros data center SSDs with PCIe 5.0 -- 14% performance boost

Kioxia is the first to introduce a data center SSD with a PCIe 5.0 interface, which doubles the bandwidth over PCIe 4.0 from 16 gigatransfers per second (GT/s) to 32GT/s. The CD8 Series is now available for customer evaluation.

Based on Kioxia’s 5th generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology, the CD8 Series utilizes a proprietary Kioxia controller and firmware, which can be customized to customer needs, and is housed in a 2.5-inch[2], 15mm Z-height form factor. The new drives are designed to the PCIe 5.0, Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacenter NVMe SSD 2.0 and NVMe 1.4 specifications.

Additional features include:

Read-intensive 1DWPD (Drive Write Per Day) endurance models targeted for hyperscale and server-centric workloads, in capacities from 960GB to 15.36TB

Mixed-used 3DWPD endurance targeted models are available, in capacities from 800GB to 12.8TB

Delivers up to 1.25M random read IOPS and 7.2GB/s sequential read throughput, an improvement of approximately 14% over the previous generation version

Security options include sanitize instant erase (SIE) and self-encrypted drive (SED)



