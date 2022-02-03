Keysight delivers 800G test solution for 112 Gbps Serial data interfaces

Keysight Technologies introduced an 800G compliance test solution for validating 112 gigabit per second (Gbps) serial data center interfaces. The new 112 Gbps conformance test solution leverages Keysight’s M8040A 64 GBaud high performance bit error ratio tester (BERT) with a N1060A Digital Communication Analyzer (DCA) for receiver testing and Keysight’s Infiniium UXR-Series real-time oscilloscope for transmitter testing.

Interfaces capable of supporting speeds of at least 100 Gbps and per lane are critical to realizing the benefits of 800G deployments. Keysight’s 112 Gbps conformance test platform enables optical transceiver manufacturers to accurately verify both the transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX) of designs that support connectivity speeds of 100 Gbps or greater.

Keysight said its fully automated 112 Gbps conformance test solution enables users to:

perform flexible, precise and repeatable testing across a variety of implementation scenarios, to minimize development schedules.

leverage a wide range of test cases for validating compliance to the latest specifications defined by both the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF).

simplify and accelerate testing of multiple interfaces, including chip-to-chip, chip-to-module, cabled and backplane.

The solution includes automated test software for verifying the following:

receiver in conformance to IEEE 802.3ck specifications (M8091CKPA)

transmitter in conformance to IEEE 802.3ck specifications (N1091CKCA and D90103CKC)

transmitter in conformance to OIF-CEI-112G PAM4 specifications (N109212CA and D9050CEIC)