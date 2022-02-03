Keysight delivers 800G test solution for 112 Gbps Serial data interfaces

Keysight Technologies introduced an 800G compliance test solution for validating 112 gigabit per second (Gbps) serial data center interfaces. The new 112 Gbps conformance test solution leverages Keysight’s M8040A 64 GBaud high performance bit error ratio tester (BERT) with a N1060A Digital Communication Analyzer (DCA) for receiver testing and Keysight’s Infiniium UXR-Series real-time oscilloscope for transmitter testing.
Keysight said its fully automated 112 Gbps conformance test solution enables users to:
- perform flexible, precise and repeatable testing across a variety of implementation scenarios, to minimize development schedules.
- leverage a wide range of test cases for validating compliance to the latest specifications defined by both the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF).
- simplify and accelerate testing of multiple interfaces, including chip-to-chip, chip-to-module, cabled and backplane.
The solution includes automated test software for verifying the following:
- receiver in conformance to IEEE 802.3ck specifications (M8091CKPA)
- transmitter in conformance to IEEE 802.3ck specifications (N1091CKCA and D90103CKC)
- transmitter in conformance to OIF-CEI-112G PAM4 specifications (N109212CA and D9050CEIC)
Keysight expands 800G test solutions with multimode interfaces
Keysight Technologies expanded its portfolio of 800G test solutions for the optical transceiver ecosystem. The latest addition to Keysight’s existing portfolio of 800G test solutions are new design and validation solutions that support multimode interfaces, which are critical for an energy efficient data center infrastructure. The 800G multimode test solutions uniquely support high-speed data interconnect speeds of up to 100 Gbps.
In December 2020, Keysight launched industry-first 800G test solutions to help speed development of next generation data center technologies. The 800G multimode test solutions enable users to verify the performance of a wide range of optical transceiver modules and components, including vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photodiodes, modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and physical layer (PHY) chips.
The extended portfolio supports 400G and 800G design validation, in accordance with standards defined by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), across the entire product lifecycle, from early research and development to manufacturing. Industry-leading test capabilities from Keysight include:
- Multimode component characterization using Keysight’s N4373E lightwave component analyzer
- Conformance and interoperability validation using Keysight’s N1077B 64Gbaud multimode optical and electrical clock recovery solutions
- Transceiver module performance evaluation using Keysight’s A400GE-QDD and G800GE layer 1 multiport test solutions.