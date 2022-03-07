Kentik: Cogent disconnects from Russia

Cogent Communications has begun disconnecting Russian operators from its Internet backbone service.

Cogent's customers are believed to include Rostelecom, MegaFon, Veon and Yandex, amongst others.

Kentik, which provides Internet traffic monitoring servicesm said the he loss of Cogent would leave Rostelecom with several other options for transit including Vodafone (AS1273), Telecom Italia Sparkle (AS6762), Lumen (AS3356), and Arelion (formerly Telia, AS1299).

https://www.kentik.com/blog/cogent-disconnects-from-russia/



