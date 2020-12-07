Juniper extends Apstra software to the edge

Juniper Networks is extending its Apstra software platform to edge data centers with collapsed fabric topologies. The latest release of Apstra software also enables tighter Zero Trust security with new policy assurance and Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) capabilities, as well as simplified migration from legacy data centers with new Apstra professional services.

Specifically, the latest version of Apstra provides policy assurance to enable granular enforcement where needed for greater scalability and efficiency, connectivity restrictions for multi-tenant environments and a wide array of RBAC and assurance. Apstra can detect security policy conflicts and duplicated rules, alerting users with actionable suggestions for resolution.

Juniper said Apstra’s edge deployment model supports collapsed fabric topologies, commonly used in smaller, remote edge data centers. With this new model, customers utilize a simple platform to reliably manage intent-based networking and analytics – from small edge data centers to large, centralized sites – using a single source of truth.

“With the latest enhancements to our Apstra software platform, we are continuing our commitment to putting user and operator experiences at the forefront of everything we do,” said Mike Bushong, VP of Data Center Product Management at Juniper Networks. “Apstra uniquely provides a single solution for the design, deployment and operations of data center networks in multivendor environments, leveraging true intent-based networking to maximize data center reliability with automation and assurance. The newest features enable us to double down on these core architectural differences, bringing reliability, simplicity and security to even more use cases and environments.”





