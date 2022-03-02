IP Infusion supplies white box OS for NTT's 8K120p video

IP Infusion provided its OcNOS white box network operating system (OS) to NTT for its development of uncompressed 8K120p video transmission technologies using the IOWN All-Photonics Network (APN).

NTT recently announced its development of the world’s first-ever ultra-low latency video-transmission technology that supports uncompressed 8K120p video. Using a disaggregation configuration, it has succeeded in sending and receiving 8K120p video as SMPTE ST 2110 streams, which is the equivalent of doubling the current standard frame rate of 8K video. This achieves ultra-low latency video transmission with a delay of less than 1 ms between the video input at the transmitting end and video output at the receiving end.

“IP Infusion supports the IOWN concept proposed by NTT,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “As a technology partner in research, development and implementation, we are helping NTT to realize this IOWN concept. We are very proud to have collaborated on the development of NTT’s world-first ultra-low latency video-transmission technology, which supports uncompressed 8K120p video, by providing our OcNOS white box network OS, which enables flexible setting of network configurations, and eliminates vendor lock-in to reduce costs. Going forward, we will continue working with NTT to develop and commercialize this technology.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced L2/L3 features and L1 DWDM/OTN functions that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS to PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2022/02/22/220222a.html