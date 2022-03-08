IP Infusion and Jabil Photonics debut 400G ZR OLS

IP Infusion and Jabil Photonics introduced a 400G Open Line System – the 400G ZR OLS.

The solution optimizes the transport of 400ZR signals over 80/120 kilometers by utilizing the IP Infusion OcNOS software stack to meet the massive demand for bandwidth globally.

Within the optical domain, this surge has impacted the products and modules that translate client signals into an optical signal, such as transponders and mux-ponders. Additionally, this surge is evolving towards pluggable coherent modules implementing 400G ZR/ZR+ standards that can be plugged directly into Ethernet switches and/or IP routers.

The new 400G ZR OLS is provided in a standard 1RU chassis and can be installed into the same Ethernet switch and cloud server rack. The product is available to end customers, network integrators and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in a variety of business models, including as a white label.

“The need for disaggregated solutions has expanded fast from the data center to cell sites and gateways to optical transport networks,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit. “The architectural change of transport networks allows for extended disaggregation and openness to optical line systems with particular focus on simple scenarios where the optical network is a point-to-point connection between data centers. As a result, operations become more simplified and lower cost are achieved. We are pleased to partner with IP Infusion, an open networking market leader, to enable customers to enjoy the advantages of this new architecture.”

“Disaggregated solutions for optical networks are essential to meet the growing global demand for 5G bandwidth,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We are pleased to pair our highly scalable OcNOS® architecture with Jabil Photonics to offer a solution that’s a significant economic and technical breakthrough for network operators, bypassing vendor and technology lock-ins.”

