Intelsat names David Wajsgras as CEO

Intelsat named David Wajsgras as its next chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Stephen Spengler, who announced his planned retirement in Oct. 2021.

Wajsgras most recently served as president of the global, $7.5-billion, advanced-technology Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) business at the former Raytheon Company, now part of Raytheon Technologies. Before joining Raytheon as chief financial officer, Wajsgras was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lear Corporation and held other key operations and leadership roles.

“Dave Wajsgras is a results-oriented leader with a great track record of performance throughout his career,” said Lisa Hammitt, chairperson of the Intelsat Board of Directors. “He develops talent and builds teams, thinks and acts strategically, and engages positively with customers and other stakeholders to the benefit of the business. Dave is just the right person to lead Intelsat at this important time.”



