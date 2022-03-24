Intel updates power supply specs for PCIe 5.0

Intel has published updated ATX 3.0 power supply specifications for next-generation hardware and upcoming components built for technologies like PCIe Gen 5.0.

The initial ATX 2.0 specs were introduced in 2003.

Intel said a new 12VHPWR connector will power most, if not all, future PCIe 5.0 desktop Add-in cards (e.g., graphics cards). This new connector provides up to 600 watts directly to any PCIe 5.0 Add-in/graphics card. It also includes sideband signals that will allow the power supply to communicate the power limit it can provide to any PCIe 5.0 graphic card.

New guidelines reflect the PCIe CEM Gen 5 power excursion limit for PCIe 5.0 add-in cards that was published in November 2021. Updated specifications include new DC output voltage regulation that will be necessary for managing new power excursion requirements.

Intel has also revised its ATX12VO spec to provide an updated blueprint for designing power supply units (PSUs) and motherboards that reduce power draw at idle

“Power supplies based on ATX 3.0 and ATX12VO 2.0 will ensure anyone looking to get the most stable and cost optimized performance possible with highest power efficiency out of their desktop PCs will be able to do so – both now and in the future,”states Stephen Eastman, Intel platform power specialist.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/newsroom/news/intel-introduces-new-atx-psu-specifications.html