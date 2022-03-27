Inspur's AI Servers support NVIDIA's new H100 Tensor Core GPU

Inspur Information announced that its AI servers fully support the new NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU in four- and eight-way configurations.

The NVIDIA H100 is positioned for AI training as well as AI inference of larger-scale and more complex models. Inspur said its AIStation will further amplify these benefits by offering a computing resource management platform to more conveniently and efficiently utilize computing power of GPU clusters.

"Inspur has a long-term cooperation with NVIDIA,” said Liu Jun, Vice President of Inspur Information and General Manager of AI and HPC. “Through innovative optimization design, the NVIDIA H100-based Inspur AI servers will help customers efficiently manage various challenging AI scenarios and will promote the development of AI industrialization and AI transformation.”

