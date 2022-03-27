Sunday, March 27, 2022

Inspur's AI Servers support NVIDIA's new H100 Tensor Core GPU

Sunday, March 27, 2022    

Inspur Information announced that its AI servers fully support the new NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU in four- and eight-way configurations. 

The NVIDIA H100 is positioned for AI training as well as AI inference of larger-scale and more complex models. Inspur said its AIStation will further amplify these benefits by offering a computing resource management platform to more conveniently and efficiently utilize computing power of GPU clusters.

"Inspur has a long-term cooperation with NVIDIA,” said Liu Jun, Vice President of Inspur Information and General Manager of AI and HPC. “Through innovative optimization design, the NVIDIA H100-based Inspur AI servers will help customers efficiently manage various challenging AI scenarios and will promote the development of AI industrialization and AI transformation.”

https://www.inspursystems.com